Central Bank notes improvement in banks’ profitability, credit quality

The Central Bank of The Bahamas' (CBOB) Financial Stability Report for December 2016 revealed that banks' credit quality improved in 2016, due in part to the financial institutions offloading bad loans and to the previous government's "modest" Mortgage Relief Program. The report also revealed that bank profitability was up 10.1 percent.

CBOB explained that a "significant gap remains" in non-performing loans (NPL), despite banks' restructuring of facilities and selling-off of "several tranches of their non-performing loans".

"As a result, total private sector loan arrears contracted by 17.1 percent to $1,010.6 million, following a 5.7 percent reduction in the previous year," CBOB noted in its report.

"Similarly, the ratio of arrears to total private sector loans narrowed by 3.3 percentage points to 17.1 percent, extending the prior year’s 1.1 percentage point contraction. The decrease in total delinquencies was led by a 19.6 percent contraction in the NPL segment to $729.1 million, outpacing the 7.3 percent decrease in the prior year. In addition, short-term (31-90 day) arrears declined by 10.1 percent to $281.5 million, exceeding the slight 0.7 percent reduction during the previous year."

According to CBOB, by the end of last year non-performing loans accounted for 12.3 percent of total private sector loans. When broken down, the bank regulator said, the reduction in arrears was due to declines in the mortgage component, which declined by 51.6 percent. Consumer arrears decreased by 13.4 percent to $257.7 million, the bank stated.

"In contrast, commercial loan delinquencies firmed by 3.1 percent to $231.8 million, reversing the 14.4 percent reduction last year," CBOB stated.

CBOB noted that banks made $204.2 million in 2016, a profit increase of 10.1 percent. It added that banks benefitted "primarily from a rise in fee-based income and decreased provisioning for bad debts".