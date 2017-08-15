D’Aguilar wants better deal for shore excursion companies

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar vowed to explore how he and his ministry can get cruise ships to offer shore excursion companies more take-home revenue.

Last week, speaking to a room full of tourism industry professionals, D'Aguilar said typically cruise ship passengers spend on average, only $69 onshore. What has been a constant complaint for shore excursion companies is what their take-home is when cruise ships sell their services directly from the ship. Oftentimes the ships add on a huge amount on the excursion in order to make their own profit from the selling of the product.

"We have to figure out a way to make this work," said D'Aguilar. "We've accepted what they've fed us. It's up to the Ministry of Tourism to be more engaged in that process (of negotiating with cruise lines)."

However, D'Aguilar also insisted that the private sector in The Bahamas has not done a great job creating more excursions for cruise passengers to spend their money on.

"I challenge the private sector," he said.

"I'm a little disappointed in the private sector, and how little we tap into this huge body of people that come to our country.

"There are 4.5 million people coming here who have five, six, seven hours to do something, and we haven't come up with creative ways to tap into that and try to make a business out of it. I think we need to be more creative... think a lot harder."

He said the Ministry of Tourism has to be more engaged in helping to make these things happen. He said that both the private sector and the Ministry of Tourism must leverage the 4.5 million visitors and create something for them to spend their money on.

D'Aguilar promised that over the next six months he will thoroughly investigate the issue and create a strategic plan "to arrest this problem".