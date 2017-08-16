Aliv continues rollout with upcoming opening of Bimini flagship store

Aliv has arrived in Bimini and will be carrying out the opening of its flagship Bimini store this Friday, the company said in a press release yesterday. The company has revealed that, to date, it has more than 70,000 subscribers.

Chief Aliv Officer Damian Blackburn said in the release that the company remains committed to delivering on its mandate to quickly roll out its products and services across the entire chain of islands.

“We are excited to deliver Aliv’s world-class service to the people of Bimini, offering them the opportunity to now choose the best mobile network in The Bahamas. Our teams have been working judiciously on the island of Bimini to ensure required infrastructure is fully installed and secure key elements for a successful service launch on the island,” said Blackburn.

He added that Aliv is working to expand its subscriber base as it moves into more Family Islands. The company is also set to launch in Exuma and Andros this month.

"We look forward to these numbers growing as we welcome Bimini and other Family Islands to the Aliv network," he said.

Blackburn reiterated the lengths the company has gone to, to ensure that it can make the best showing as the second mobile provider in the country, explaining that the company has received total funding of $135 million from shareholders and has invested $120 million in its network system and infrastructure.

According to Aliv's release, the company currently has retail stores and authorized dealers on the islands of New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco and Eleuthera; it currently has a total of 142 live sites throughout these islands.

Second quarter financial results released by Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC), part owner of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC), earlier this month revealed that BTC has suffered a loss of 24,000 mobile subscribers since mobile competitor BeAliv Ltd. entered the telecoms market last November.

The results show that BTC also endured a loss of 3,000 voice subscribers for the period in review. Former CEO of BTC Leon Williams previously said that, in a couple of years, voice services are “going to be a giveaway” and the telecoms company will just have to find new streams of revenue.