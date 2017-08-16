NCTUB: Austerity measures that could affect workers being monitored

The National Congress of Trade Unions of The Bahamas (NCTUB) warned the government in a press statement this week that it was taking note of any measures that could affect workers and carefully scrutinizing them.

At the top of the NCTUB's list is the government's decision to "cut expenditure by 10 percent".

"While we wish to assure Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis of the assistance of the workers of the nation in bringing the economy of The Bahamas into order, we also put the government of The Bahamas on notice that the NCTUB is closely monitoring this austerity exercise," said the NCTUB statement.

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest sought to clarify this recently, saying the government, in many instances, has not cut budgets by 10 percent, but strongly urged ministries to find 10 percent worth of savings in their budgets over the current fiscal cycle, without negatively impacting their operations.

The NCTUB statement, penned by its president, Bernard Evans, and co-signed by its general secretary, Zane Lightbourne, reminded the prime minister that many of his initiatives to “create the economic and social environment in which the talents of the Bahamian people can flourish and in which we can live in peace and prosperity" affect their members, and the NCTUB warned that those initiatives will be "subject to the scrutiny of the NCTUB".

The NCTUB in its statement also called for government to release the names of the people on certain subcommittees.

"The prime minister announced the appointment of a subcommittee of Cabinet ministers to address the matter of the New Providence Landfill and pledged to fix the matter 'as quickly as possible'," the statement said.

"The lives of the workers in Jubilee Gardens and the other housing developments that surround the landfill have been negatively impacted by what has become an environmental blight and hazard of epic proportions, rather than the boon it was intended to be to our communities.

"Who is on this Cabinet subcommittee? What are their terms of reference? What is the specific timeline against which they are being held accountable? What measures exist to ensure that they are serving the needs of the workers of The Bahamas, rather than their own commercial and self interest?"

The NCTUB also queried who was on the government's special committee to advise on state-owned enterprises, the National Economic Advisory Council and the Ease of Doing Business Committee.

The NCTUB also added: "Dr. Minnis also proclaimed his administration’s commitment to ensuring that 'the atmosphere is conducive for students and teachers ahead of the upcoming school year', and that his administration had 'recruited a number of new teachers'.

"What contract terms obtain with regard to these new teachers? Where have they been recruited from? What protections exist for them, and how are they to be integrated into the industrial agreement prevailing between the government of The Bahamas and the Bahamas Union of Teachers? Does this number satisfy the teacher shortage expressed for some years now?"

The NCTUB said its sentiment toward the government's position echoes that of the conclusion drawn by the World Bank Group and cited by Minnis: “Rich countries are largely rich because of the skills of their populations and the quality of the institutions supporting economic activity.

"To that end, we welcome the discussion on education reform, and the high priority placed on education and training in the context of national development," the NCTUB said.

"Nonetheless, we vow to keep this administration accountable to its commitment."