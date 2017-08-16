Employee recruitment drive has started at Baha Mar’s SLS

Baha Mar has already begun recruitment for the SLS property, which is expected to open on November 7, Baha Mar Senior Vice President of Government and External Affairs Robert "Sandy" Sands told Guardian Business yesterday. One of the tower's restaurants had a soft opening yesterday.

Sands said the Katsuya Japanese restaurant, which has thus far employed about 60 people, underwent a soft opening to test its menu last night.

According to Katsuya's website, Katsuya "pairs master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi's fresh takes on Japanese classics with design icon Philippe Starck's sleek and sultry interiors in a unique sushi restaurant.

"Chef Uechi skillfully evolves Japanese sushi and robata classics with inspired dishes, including crispy rice with spicy tuna, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño and miso-marinated black cod in addition to Baha Mar exclusives – conch salad and conch-oyaki," the website states.

"Katsuya’s award-winning mixology program includes signature cocktails like the Burning Mandarin, with hand-crushed serrano chili, and The Samurai with yuzu and ginger."

Sands could not immediately say yesterday just how many people have been recruited for the SLS hotel thus far, but only said that hiring has begun for the resort.

He added that the resort is also on schedule for its opening in November.

November is also when Baha Mar is expected to begin its marketing campaign to advertise to the world that the property is now open for business, despite the Rosewood property coming on stream in the first quarter of 2018.

Baha Mar executives are still confident the property will have its grand opening in spring 2018, despite the resort's general contractor, China Construction America, suggesting recently the property could be off-schedule due to the delay of an order of lounge chairs.

The Grand Hyatt and Baha Mar Casino and Convention Center opened earlier this year and have received good reviews on TripAdvisor.com.