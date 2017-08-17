BIA exec questions legality of NHI in its current form

Another Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA) executive has pegged National Health Insurance (NHI) as operating illegally in its current form, despite the universal health insurance scheme already having 25,000 people enrolled.

Deputy Chairperson of the BIA for Life and Health, Tina Cambridge, who spoke at a recent Rotary Club of Southeast Nassau meeting, explained that because several sections of the NHI Act’s "general provisions" have not been gazetted and brought into force, any operation of NHI without these provisions means NHI is operating outside of the scope of the NHI Act.

Some of the provisions she said have not been brought into force are the routine inspection of providers, information sharing, complaints processes, confidentiality requirements, offenses and penalties and regulations. She added that provisions defining who is eligible to enroll have also not been brought into force.

She also pointed out that if a board of directors for the NHI Authority – established to oversee the implementation of NHI – was not appointed before the May 10th general election, then there would not have been a managing director in place to oversee the enrollment activities which began before the election. The board was appointed last month.

"In law, only the managing director could delegate responsibilities," said Cambridge. "No other could act on behalf or instead of an NHI Authority board."

Cambridge went on to explain that the power of the NHI Authority establishes the benefits to be provided under the NHI plan, sets payment rates, fixes fee schedules, appoints officers and other employees of the authority, enters into agreements with other bodies for better administration of the plan and uses money received by the NHI fund to achieve the objectives of the Act.

Cambridge said a conundrum exists now because 25,000 people have already enrolled in NHI and the portal for enrollment continues to be open. She added that the industry has to decide how to properly bring NHI into force legally while servicing the people already enrolled.