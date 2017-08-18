Alliance formed to support Deloitte’s cyber risk practice

Deloitte in The Bahamas and the wider Caribbean is getting its cybersecurity beefed up by Unified Technologies, a pan-regional information technology solutions provider with operations in the Caribbean and North America, a press release has revealed.

"This alliance will provide Deloitte with specific tools and platforms to support their leading cyber risk practice, and expand the breadth and depth of their services in the Caribbean and Bermuda region," the release stated.

"Deloitte's extensive global expertise in cybersecurity, combined with the unique cybersecurity solutions of Unified Technologies, will allow both firms to offer holistic approaches and solutions that will deliver the highest value in cybersecurity services to their clients in the region.

"We are confident that our alliance with Unified Technologies will continue to grow both our capabilities to provide world-class cybersecurity services to our clients, that enable them to prevent and mitigate the risks of today's fast-evolving cyberthreats," said cyber risk services leader for Deloitte in the Caribbean Taron Jackman.

The country's utilities regulator, the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA), recently hosted a forum attended by the world's top players in information and communications technology (ICT), and cybersecurity was among the topics covered at the forum.

The Deloitte release stated: "Through this alliance, Unified Technologies will be able to better design and deliver industry-leading security solutions and services.

"These include assisting potential clients to identify vulnerabilities, detect potential security gaps and update aging and vulnerable technology systems with analytics driven SIEM (security information and event management) platforms, next generation and virtual firewalls, endpoint security, malware and ransomware protection, data loss prevention and other threat intelligence and prevention measures."