Five-year strategic plan unveiled at Consumer Protection Commission board meeting

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) and its newly appointed board held its first meeting last Friday, where Minister of Labor Senator Dion Foulkes – who has responsibility for consumer affairs – laid out his five-year strategic plan, according to a CPC press release.

Foulkes told the new board that CPC will employ strategies to emphasize the education of consumers, sustainable consumption of goods and services, creating a competitive market for goods and services, an adherence to international food safety standards and support for local production and consumption.

The release said CPC will partner with other agencies in making these and other goals a reality.

The CPC works closely with the Bahamas Bureau of Standards and Quality, which is helping to ready the country to engage in free trade agreements that have already been in the works for years.

The CPC has appointed a new chairman, Philip Beneby, who was the deputy chairman under the old CPC board. The board also has a new deputy chairman, Stephanie Ferguson.

"So we are well on our way to continuing the work we have started in educating the Bahamian consumers on their rights and protection," the CPC communique stated.

In terms of accession to free trade organizations, Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration Brent Symonette said recently that The Bahamas still has a lot of work to do before joining those organizations such as the World Trade Organization (WTO). He even suggested that the country will have to hold off on making a full commitment to the global trade scheme until certain crucial regulations are in place.

One of those regulations, according to Symonette, has to do with intellectual property, as entities trading with the country will want to know that their products will be protected.