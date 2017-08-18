Carnival bands gearing up for 2018 despite silence from govt

President of the Bahamas Carnival Band Owners Association (BCBOA) Dario Terrelli told Guardian Business yesterday that carnival bands are gearing up for 2018, despite government being closed-lipped on the festival, which has caused much controversy since its inception three years ago.

This paper understands that the Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) is currently being audited and the financials from carnival 2017 should be forthcoming soon.

Meanwhile bands – some of which have received sponsorship from Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) already for the next two years – are preparing to launch their costumes for Miami Carnival 2017 , which is the last carnival for the calendar year.

BTC formally sponsored this and last year's carnival to the tune of $1 million in cash and kind, and took an extra bold step by sponsoring five bands over three years at $800,000. Now, not only is BTC the title partner for Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival, but Bahamas Masqueraders, Enigma Bahamas, Reckless Pirates, Euphoria Madness and Xtasy Bahamas are expected to be funded about $50,000 per year for the next two years.

Some local bands are participating in Miami Carnival in order to get their names recognized on the carnival circuit.

Terrelli said the executive team of the BCBOA have met and have their own ideas for the 2018 carnival, which he said they will put to government. The BCBOA would not release the details of its proposal to government.

It is understood that the BNFC is still moving forward as if carnival 2018 is a go, but it has not released any dates for the event as yet.

Guardian Business understands that a Bahamas Carnival Cruise, which cruises from Miami to Nassau for the carnival, is being planned once again for 2018. Next year would make it the third successive year for the cruise, which has grown substantially over the last two years.