CTO calls for dialogue on U.S.-Caribbean legislation

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), of which The Bahamas is a part, has called on those responsible for implementing the United States-Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act, known as H.R. 4939, to come to the table and meet with Caribbean tourism stakeholders, according to a CTO press release.

According to the release, "The act, which was passed in the United States Congress on Dec. 13, 2016 and signed into law by then U.S. President Barack Obama three days later, mandates a new long-term strategy to strengthen ties between Washington, D.C. and the Caribbean region.

"It is designed to increase the security, prosperity and well-being of the people of the United States and the Caribbean," the release continued.

The CTO has been working on a strategy to market the entire tourism basin as one entity. Meanwhile, countries like The Bahamas, which have not seen a substantial increase in visitors in 20 years, continue to fight for respective shares of the U.S. market.

"What an accomplishment it would be for all of us and for the architects of H.R. 4939 if we could report back to our region's prime ministers and presidents when we meet with them in February, that there is now a working partnership between the region's tourism working group and a U.S.-Caribbean strategic alliance. Our recommendation is that together, we waste no time in making that partnership a reality. Without doubt, shoring up the Caribbean's main economic driver is the surest way to protect the third border of the United States," CTO Secretary General Hugh Riley said.

According to the release, Riley's remarks were delivered during a panel discussion focused on "building sustainable economies" as part of an event staged by non-profit organization Caribbean-Central American Action (CCAA) titled "Caribbean 2020 Implementing H.R. 4939 from Vision to Engagement".

The press statement made reference to a tourism working group established by Caribbean Community (CARICOM) heads of government at their meeting in Guyana in February, to guide the development and marketing of Caribbean tourism.

Select members of the U.S. Congress addressed the audience of Caribbean diaspora, diplomats and public sector policy makers, including the co-author of the legislation, Congressman Eliot Engel (D-NY), ranking member, the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Congressman Jeff Duncan (R-SC), chairman, the Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere; Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), ranking member, the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations; and Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett (D-VI), ranking member, the Subcommittee on the Interior, Energy, and Environment.

“The Caribbean region is considered the United States' ‘third border’, characterized by common interests and societal ties that yield daily, tangible benefits for U.S. citizens,” the release stated.

“The U.S. is the Caribbean's primary trading partner, representing a vibrant economic partnership that, in 2016, saw a $4.6 billion trade surplus for the United States, 14 million U.S. tourist visits, and 11,042 Caribbean students studying in the U.S.”