Turnquest pleased with progress in govt’s first 100 days

The first 100 days in office have slipped past the new Free National Movement (FNM) government, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest told Guardian Business that he is very pleased with his administration’s progress thus far.

Turnquest lamented that "things go slower in government than we would like", but said the FNM is making progress in seeing its agenda through.

"We're making some significant gains, and hopefully we'll see the results of that in short order," he said.

The government's immediate focus has been fixing the country's economy by finding cost-saving measures wherever possible and sealing leaks in public service departments where they exist.

Part of this exercise, which will eventually include forensic audits of ministries, has resulted in arrests.

Turnquest said he is pleased the public has accepted the direction his government has taken in solving the country's fiscal issues. It has been long held that part of the fiscal instability of the country stemmed from corruption within the public sector, which led to missing money.

"People understand we inherited a situation that is very difficult and challenging and we're doing the best we can to turn this around as soon as we can," said Turnquest.

"We fully recognize that there are people who have significant financial challenges of their own, and as they have those challenges, they have to understand that the government has similar challenges.

"Together we have to share the sacrifice and continue to be positive and to push forward, recognizing that we're all working toward one goal, and hopefully you'll see the results of our work in the short term."