FINCO suffers increase in non-performing loans

In the face of a prolonged mortgage crisis, the Finance Corporation of Bahamas Limited (FINCO) reported yesterday that non-performing loans increased to $122 million during the second quarter of the bank’s fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada’s (RBC) mortgage arm also indicated, in its report, no signs of improvement during the period in review.

FINCO’s second quarter results were released yesterday and accompanied by the chairman’s review of the unaudited results for the six-month period ending April 30, 2017.

Michael Detje, FINCO’s chairman, wrote that the bank continued to face challenges with new credit origination and that non-performing loans had “significantly” increased.

The chairman also pointed out that the bank’s net profit for the six-month period decreased by 42 percent when compared to the same period last year.

In addition, the bank’s interest income went from over $32 million in 2016 to under $30 million in the same period this year.

The bank also had to increase provisions for loan losses to $7.66 million.

“We wish to report that the bank’s net profit for the six months ended April 30, 2017 was $9.1 million which represents a decrease of 42 percent or $6.7 million when compared to the corresponding period for 2016. This decrease is attributed to lower interest income and increase in loan loss provisions,” the chairman wrote.

“The bank continues to face challenges with new credit origination. Non-performing loans, at $122 million, had increased significantly and remained at a very high level during the quarter.

“However, the bank’s capital ratio continues to be strong and above regulatory requirements at 35.75 percent and is comprised mainly of Tier one capital”.

Meanwhile, The Bahamas’ overall lending industry experienced a decline in private sector credit for the first half of this year when compared to the same period last year.

The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) reported in its monthly economic report for June that private sector credit contracted by $16.8 million compared to a $55.2 million decline in 2016.