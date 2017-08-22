BPL union ‘sad’ over firing of CEO

"Today is a sad day for the union”, Secretary General of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) Astrid Bodie told Guardian Business yesterday regarding the firing of Bahamas Power and Light CEO Pamela Hill.

Bodie called Hill the “human side of administration” for BPL. She said the union felt Hill did an “awesome” job heading the country’s main power provider, a sentiment the union has held onto despite ongoing power generation woes at the company.

“She always considered the workers and treated the workers with respect,” said Bodie. “We feel like she did an awesome job.”

Bodie said one of Hill’s strong points was that she worked along with the BEWU. Earlier this month, BEWU President Paul Maynard praised PowerSecure, the U.S. company that manages BPL, which Hill oversaw, saying it was deserving of the $1.1 million performance bonus it was awarded by the Christie administration.

“I don’t know how much PowerSecure [is] getting, but I know this: whenever the union has a problem, only one or two Bahamians may help us on the executive committee,” Maynard claimed.

“Other than that, we have to go to PowerSecure to get what we want and they’ve been very cooperative with us.

“We’ve been able to get over 100 people promoted since PowerSecure came in.

“That never happened under the negroes, never.”

He said, “I believe that PowerSecure has come here and put systems in place.”

Maynard claimed that certain people at BPL did not cooperate with PowerSecure.

“That’s the problem. They were rebellious because they didn’t see the need,” he claimed.

PowerSecure received roughly $3.1 million as a management fee in the last year, The Nassau Guardian understands.

With the union losing its strong, executive ally, Bodie said the union’s mission is to continue to fight for fairness in the workplace.

She specifically called for three workers recently let go over alleged theft to be reinstated.