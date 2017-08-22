Numbers industry ‘shouldering construction’

Many of the new developments in the construction sector on New Providence over the past 12 months have come through development firm Brickell Management or its subsidiary Vandoff Bahamas, all of which - and more - are linked back to numbers house boss Sebas Bastian, the Bahamas Contractors Association (BCA) president told Guardian Business, suggesting that if it were not for the capital injections into the sector from Bastian, the construction sector could have “flatlined”.

BCA President Leonard Sands, who is also a contractor by trade, said as much as 40 percent of the construction work on the island was a result of either Bastian’s company Brickell or its subsidiary, or as a result of Bastian’s own investment in other projects. And as some of those projects wind down, Sands said industry players are looking for new opportunities for the construction sector, but especially in the public sector.

Sands told The Guardian that the construction sector is facing a slowdown by the end of the year, and lamented that government too has yet to inform the industry of expected dates for a resurgence in particular public projects.

Part of the problem, according to Sands, is that the government is entering into tight austerity measures in order to rein in the country's out-of-control debt.

But, according to Sands, numbers bosses and their myriad projects and store openings, have been creating small opportunities for the construction sector over the past year.

“Remove the web house industry guys from the equation and things have pretty much been flatlined,” said Sands.

Brickell is behind developments such as Venetian West, City Corporate Centre and Aventura Plaza West. But Bastian has, and has had, his hand in many other construction projects that are underway on New Providence - including the expansion of his Island Luck locations throughout the capital.

It is understood that Bastian is also involved in a big development near Lyford Cay.

“He’s a major player in the market right now,” said Sands.

He added that as Brickell paces down Venetian West, it could be shifting focus toward the completion of a development on Bernard Road.