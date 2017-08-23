Grand Bahama a better fit than NP for vacation home rentals, says GB tourism executive

Airbnb, the vacation home rental giant, could be a huge success on Grand Bahama, since the island has an ideal accommodations system already in place for visitors looking for something outside of the average hotel experience.

Director of Tourism in Grand Bahama Betty Bethel explained that Grand Bahama has a “very healthy” timeshare component within the mix of accommodations available on the island.

“I would think we have the best opportunities for a successful Airbnb component to tourism on our island,” she told Guardian Business recently.

Bethel also agreed that Grand Bahama has the potential to have a more successful run at Airbnb than New Providence.

“Of course I am going to be prejudiced and say yes,” she said.

But the tourism executive noted that some “restrictive conveyances”, regarding the Grand Bahama Port Authority, would have to be considered before Grand Bahama could secure a successful Airbnb opportunity.

“All those things have to be factored in and worked out,” she said. “If they can, we have a great opportunity to add that to the success of our industry here.”

Nevertheless, Bethel remained optimistic that Airbnb presents a new opportunity for Grand Bahamians to capitalize on amid a challenged economy.

“I think the accommodations required are already in place,” she said.

“I do believe that when we are ready to roll it out after legislation has been passed and the various aspects are in place, I do believe we have the best opportunities to capitalize on Airbnb because of the number of timeshares on the island and the number of condos that are available.”

Earlier this month, The Bahamas signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbnb that will see Bahamians who rent their homes and rooms on the site, paying some sort of tax on their accommodations.

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar explained that government has yet to decide what the tax structure will be for the largely unregulated sector, but said value-added tax will likely not be applicable for Airbnb providers, given that most individuals who use their homes as vacation rentals do not meet the minimum threshold of $100,000 required to pay the 7.5 percent tax.