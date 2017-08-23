Grand Bahama still ‘teeming with activity’

Director at the Ministry of Tourism in Grand Bahama Betty Bethel said there is a “misconception” surrounding what the island has to offer its visitors amid a challenged economy. Bethel argued that Grand Bahama is still filled with activities for tourists, particularly day visitors, despite the closure of the Grand Lucayan hotel strip.

While she sets an optimistic tone about the island’s tourism state, recent statistics from the Ministry of Tourism showed that Grand Bahama suffered a more than 40 percent decline in air arrivals and a near 12 percent reduction in cruise arrivals for the first quarter of the year.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday Bethel said, “There is always this thing that there is nothing to do on Grand Bahama, which is not quite the case, especially for guests and persons who have never visited the destination before.

“We are speaking from our eyes and the things we enjoy doing, versus the things we promote externally and why visitors might choose to come here.”

Bethel also said that second quarter results for tourism are expected to see an improvement, with some help coming from Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. The cruse line recently announced its plans to add a second vessel cruising to Grand Bahama from the Port of Palm Beach.

Bethel assured that visitors would have a variety of operations ranging from tours to local restaurant experiences.

“For our day passengers, we do have some 40-plus tourism attractions that are available,” she noted.

“With [Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line] looking at another vessel, some of those tourist attractions would have to increase their tourist capacity.”

Bethel said she believes that “most Bahamians” tend to focus on the air arrival component of tourism.

“While our room inventory has been 50 percent less, we do still have a component that is unique to Grand Bahama, which is the cruise ferries,” she said.

“When they couldn’t have an overnight experience, they were able to have a daytime sample experience of the destination.

“Those numbers continue to come in. So, there was still a contribution being made to the economy.

“Of course, it wasn’t holistic in that you had the room inventory combined with the sea arrivals, which really make our destination more complete.”

Bethel added that the traffic from day passengers also helped to “make a difference” in keeping some people employed.

She pointed out, however, that the major source of unemployment on Grand Bahama could be attributed to the closure of the Memories and Grand Lucayan hotels.

In July, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said renovations at the Grand Lucayan resort could begin in August with the expectation to open for the winter season.

However, as August comes to an end, no renovations have started at the resort complex to date.