Grand Lucayan deal in jeopardy

A deal to revive the troubled Grand Lucayan hotel complex could once again be in jeopardy, Guardian Business understands, with a hopeful investor prepared to pull the plug on the property.

Guardian Business understands that the Wynn Group is preparing to leave the government holding the keys to a hotel it vowed would begin renovations this month and be opened by winter 2017. It is also understood that former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian is eyeing the property.

Guardian Business reported several times that Canadian real estate development company Wynn Group was the prospective buyer for the Grand Lucayan resort complex in Freeport.

The company revealed its plans to completely rebrand the hotel properties, while explaining its progress toward reopening one of Grand Bahama’s most crucial tourist areas.

However, things have now reportedly changed, with the company reportedly considering pulling out of the deal before the end of the month.

Despite the likelihood of Wynn walking away from the proposed deal, the government last night reaffirmed “its commitment to the revitalization and restoration of the Grand Bahama economy, particularly the Lucayan Strip”.

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian last month, the company’s CEO, Paul Wynn, said there were plans to get two different hotel operators on board, adding that there is a need to create sustainability, build up visitor traffic and boost occupancy rates within the hotel area.

Another part of the company’s vision was to have two more towers added to existing hotel properties and a marina “in hopefully three to five years”, said Wynn.

Wynn also pointed out that the government and the development company have the “exact same

viewpoint” on the project, and that is “haste makes waste”.

“Let’s do what is right, so that it is sustainable, because they (the government) don’t want to be back at the table in five or 10 years,” he said.

“You have to break the cycle.

“In 2007, there were 3,700 hotel rooms, and there are now 700. That is unprecedented in the entire Caribbean region.”

One month before the May 2017 general election Perry Christie, the former prime minister, said the then government announced that a letter of intent (LOI) was signed with the prospective buyer.

Wynn said,“ We had a short form agreement with the former government, but it was the first phase that requires a second phase agreement.”

Wynn did not disclose the names of the operators at the time, but said,“We have very good operators. There are going to be two or three avenues for the government to look at different series of operators.”

The Grand Lucayan strip has been closed for almost eight months to date.

Government announced recently that it was taking an equity stake in the Grand Lucayan hotel in Grand Bahama in order to help the island’s economy rebound.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced the initiative during his address to the nation last month.

Minnis likened the need to help get the Grand Lucayan going to the U.S. bailouts of banks and car manufacturers in 2008, when the world sank into a recession.

“As was done by the United States during the 2008 Great Recession, my government’s intent is to resuscitate and grow business to the Grand Lucayan as rapidly and as sustainably as possible, and thereafter sell its equity to one of the existing partners or other investors,” he said.

The government released a vague statement relating to the Grand Lucayan last night.

“The Government of The Bahamas reaffirms its commitment to the revitalization and restoration of the Grand Bahama economy, particularly the Lucayan Strip,” a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said.

“Towards this end, there have been continuing productive discussions.

“We remain resolute in our determination to do all that is necessary to achieve our stated goal.

“To this end, the Government will make further announcements shortly.”