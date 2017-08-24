CPC on fees and issues still outstanding

Newly appointed Chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) Philip Beneby said the organization would continue its work on banking fees and other consumer issues regarding local banks.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Beneby said that further work would be done on a banking survey conducted by the CPC last year.

According to results from the survey, “On the fundamental question of whether respondents thought that the service fees/charges associated with their account(s) were appropriate for the services received, 434.81 (72.7 percent) persons said no; 148.19 (24.8 percent) said yes.”

Beneby expressed concerns about the pressure facing consumers because of increased fees by certain local banks. Earlier this year, Scotiabank Bahamas increased its fees on certain services effective April and RBC will also make changes to its fee structure effective this month.

He explained that while commercial banks are regulated by the Central Bank of The Bahamas, it is still not under the regulator’s purview to manage fee changes.

“If they (banks) say they are going to increase the fees by $10, they kind of have the ability to do it and there is no check and balance,” said Beneby.

“We need to pay closer attention to these kinds of things because Bahamian people are catching hell with these various fees that are being imposed without any regard to consciousness.”

A Central Bank study revealed that over the past six years, banks in The Bahamas have raised their fees on a significant number of services and have even added new fees on existing facilities.

In addition, the regulator said that a “direct response through price controls” would introduce “adverse distortions” to the banking sector.

However, Beneby said that banking fees is still an issue that remains on the agenda for the CPC.

Beneby also pointed out that long lines at commercial banks are becoming more of a burden to consumers.

“On the one hand, you have this increase in service fees because of the shortfall in revenue but the level of service is deteriorating because you have to spend two hours in the bank to cash a check,” he said. “So, there is some inequity in that.”

Beneby added that he would like to encourage some civil society advocacies to help resolve the issues facing consumers. A joint effort from both the private and public sector would allow for more progress to be made, he suggested.