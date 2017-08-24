Wynn Group removes itself from Grand Lucayan bid

The former prospective buyer of the Grand Lucayan complex, Wynn Group (Canada), has pulled out of the deal to purchase the three-piece resort strip, which is responsible for almost 1,000 jobs.

In an exclusive interview with Guardian Business yesterday, Wynn Group CEO Paul Wynn said that he was working up to yesterday to get a refundable deposit back from the hotel’s vendor Hutchison Whampoa.

Wynn did not disclose why he decided to exit the deal this week but noted that the government did not reach out to him as of yesterday, suggesting a lack of communication between the two parties despite him being a forerunner in the purchase of the property.

Wynn revealed that he was prepared to work with either AMResorts or Sunwing Travel Group to bring Grand Lucayan back to life - he presented these two options to the government. He did, however, express his preference to work along with AMResorts.

“We are disappointed that the largest tour operators in the United States will still have no footprint in The Bahamas, as they represent 20 percent of all tourists that go to Mexico and the Caribbean,” said Wynn.

Guardian Business understands, however, that the government may be looking to bring Sunwing/Memories on board to get the resort open.

Nevertheless, Wynn said he does not intend to “stand in the way” of the government’s plan to reopen the resort.

“What is most important is getting the people working regardless of who the proprietor is,” said Wynn.

He suggested that Wynn Group could be the government’s “insurance”, revealing that he is still open to revisiting the deal if the government welcomed the idea.

But for now, Wynn stands firm in his decision to leave the Grand Lucayan investment and has shifted his focus on another project in New Providence. Wynn is seeking to obtain a building permit to commence construction of a Kimpton Hotel across from Goodman’s Bay.

“It's a $75 million project that will create jobs, pay taxes and generally benefit the country for decades to come,” he said.

When asked about his negotiations to open the resort under the former government, Wynn said it is a “moot point now”.

Wynn added that a bullet point heads of agreement (HOA) had been drafted but he could not disclose the details of the document.

He continued: “What is important is to get the resort open... and I insist that all is made public to the general population. We were insistent on transparency and the new government agreed to that sentiment.”

What now?

The government has made no official announcement regarding a new buyer for the resort to date.

In July, the government announced that it was considering taking an equity stake in the Grand Lucayan hotel in order to help the island’s economy to rebound.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said renovations at the resort could begin this month, with the intention of the hotel opening for the winter season.

Given that the success of Grand Bahama rides high on the new government’s list of priorities, it may not come as a surprise that the government is considering this latest move to get Grand Bahama’s economy growing.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham once famously implied that The Bahamas government should not be in the business of owning hotels.

Minnis said his government has “no intention of remaining as an owner in the hotel business for any extended period of time”.