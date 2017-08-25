BTC technicians still fighting for ‘fair deal’

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company’s (BTC) technicians are continuing their fight with BTC executives to fix what they have suggested are unfair terms of their employment. They have suggested that some of the terms under which they work might even go against the country’s labor laws.

Members of the technicians team, who wished to remain anonymous, met with Guardian Business yesterday still complaining that they had yet to receive paid vacation leave, even after working overtime following Hurricane Matthew last year.

According to the technicians, who are “internal” contract workers, they were given separation packages two years ago and immediately rehired under short-term contracts. However, they said the only thing about their employment that changed under the new system was their loss of benefits. BTC still pays their National Insurance Board contributions.

The men said they have approached BTC’s new executive team since former CEO Leon Williams was let go, but have yet to be invited to a meeting. They also complained that their contracts have been expired for months.

The technicians recently withheld their services after their ongoing discussion with the telecoms provider regarding paid vacation leave went nowhere.

BTC recently responded to a letter sent by members of BTC’s cable maintenance and installation department to Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes.

In the letter received by Guardian Business, the technicians claimed they were handed “involuntary” separation packages by BTC and were “rehired as contract workers on the same day” back in 2015. But, according to BTC, the company provided voluntary packages that were accepted by the technicians. The company took the measures, it said, to position itself to “effectively and efficiently provide services to the consumer”.

“Among those measures was to reduce operational costs by using a different model to provide installation and repair services to consumers,” BTC said in a press statement.

“Technicians who provided these services were offered a generous voluntary separation package and then offered an opportunity to provide those same services as independent contractors at a flat fee.

“As an agency shop, these terms were found mutually acceptable to the union. The technicians accepted the generous voluntary packages and then were offered contracts which they voluntarily signed.”

The technicians complained in their letter that they have not received paid vacation leave and they took their complaint to Director of Labour Robert Farquharson, but they claim they still have not gotten any satisfaction from BTC.

BTC said those independent contractors have made proposals to BTC to receive additional compensation for their work.

“BTC has considered the relationship between itself and the independent contractors and where the request has been consistent with improving the customer experience, BTC has acceded to the suggestion,” BTC’s statement noted.

“However, where the suggestion has not been consistent with the focus on improving the customer experience, BTC has not acceded.

“BTC has engaged with the director of labor on the issues raised by the independent contractors. The issue of paid vacation is not a characteristic of an independent contractor relationship. As independent contractors, the technicians are able to determine days they wish not to provide their services, as some have reportedly done today (yesterday).”

The men told Guardian Business that one of the technicians was recently involved in an accident on the job, which revealed to them just how inappropriate their arrangement with BTC reportedly is.