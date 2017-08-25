Government still determined on Grand Lucayan winter opening

Despite the Wynn Group’s recent decision to pull out of purchasing the Grand Lucayan complex, the government said yesterday that it is still “determined” to open the hotel in the “shortest time possible”.

Wynn Group CEO Paul Wynn was a forerunner in the planned purchase of the three-piece hotel strip, which is currently owned by Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa.

However, Wynn told Guardian Business on Wednesday that the Wynn Group would no longer purchase the property and does not intend to “stand in the way” of the government’s plan to reopen the resort.

While the government has yet to indicate who the prospective partners or buyers are to help reopen the resort, Sunwing Travel Group confirmed to Guardian Business yesterday that it “has been working with the government and all interested parties to finalize an agreement that would see Grand Bahama flourish again”.

The government issued a statement in response to Wynn’s comments yesterday, reaffirming that its position will remain as indicated in July by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

In his national address, Minnis said that the government was considering taking an equity stake in the Grand Lucayan hotel in order to help the island’s economy rebound.

Minnis also said renovations at the resort could begin this month, with the intention of the hotel opening for the winter season.

However, with only a few days left in August, renovations at the hotel complex have not started to date.

Nevertheless, the government insisted that the resort would be open in a timely manner, despite the start of the winter season approaching in two months.

“We remain determined to complete our discussions and see the Our Lucayan hotel opened in the shortest time possible,” the statement said.

“We confirm and assure the people of Grand Bahama that our discussions with the relevant parties are continuing.

“We would not want to say more at this stage to jeopardize the government’s position.

