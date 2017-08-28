BCCEC chairman: Moody’s made the right call not downgrading country

Chairman of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) Mike Maura said Moody’s made the “right call” by leaving the country’s rating at Baa3, but still expressed concerns about some of the government’s actions to stabilize high debt levels.

On Friday, Moody’s announced that it would spare The Bahamas another downgrade but changed the country’s outlook from stable to negative.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Maura said he thinks it is now time for the government to “prove” to Moody's that leaving The Bahamas' credit rating Bahamas at Baa3 was the right decision.

“We have a credibility test here,” he said.

Moody’s indicated in its report that if the government’s fiscal consolidation program is successfully implemented, government debt metrics could be stabilized.

“The government has announced a series of measures to rein in expenditure and enhance revenues,” said Moody’s.

“The authorities are targeting a 10 percent cut in current spending in addition to a hiring freeze.

“On the revenue front, the government has taken steps to strengthen tax enforcement, particularly in property tax collections where evasion is relatively high, as well as reinforcing customs revenue administration to raise additional income.”

However, Maura indicated that it may not be the best decision for the government to cut expenses.

"I believe that while the objective to reduce government expenses by 10 percent is in itself admirable and necessary, the blanket approach may not be prudent and could in fact harm our economy," said Maura.

"I suspect that the objective for an overall 10 percent reduction may, in fact, need to be a longer-term initiative which will likely include structural changes to the civil service, the outsourcing of key services better performed by the private sector, the shift to PPP with energy, and other utilities, and the general review of expenses.

"Today, cutting 10 percent from each ministry may not be possible without significantly impacting a service, critical function or maintaining a subsidy to the vulnerable who will be forced to find the support in another means."

Meanwhile, Maura said that he supports the government's decision to freeze hiring in the public sector "1,000 percent".

"I have heard from too many civil servants that speak to the number of persons in the civil service that offer no material value to the department they are assigned to," he continued.

"Government may also consider not renewing contracts for civil service pensioners in an effort to make room to new Bahamian talent."

Maura also noted that the Ministry of Finance has "committed" to quarterly fiscal review meetings with the BCCEC.

"We expect that these meetings will serve to support responsible fiscal management by the government, and when appropriate, to hold the government to its fiscal policy commitments," said Maura.

The first meeting is scheduled for October 2017.