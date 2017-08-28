NAD exploring solar energy for airport

The Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) is exploring the development of a solar power plant for Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA). The company recently released a request for information (RFI) from companies interested in constructing the plant.

NAD said it is considering the solar power grid for its operations so that it can “achieve a high standard of excellence and customer service and to achieve energy security and reliability at LPIA”.

The airport is looking to provide a contract for a solar energy plant with battery storage, and is “seeking proponents (experienced consortium or joint venture) to design, build and operate” the plant.

According to the RFI, NAD’s initiative comprises, but is not limited to, “solar energy technology and battery solution options; project site location for delivery to or within the LPIA electrical power grid; expected charge on demand for generation facilities responsive to this request for information; market pricing for energy and capacity and all generation related services; level of experience of market participants in developing and selling renewable energy; respondents’ affirmation of interest in selling renewable energy to LPIA under a power purchase agreement (PPA) based on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) contract.”

NAD expressed in its RFI that successful candidates will have to meet the minimum qualifications, which include having a “minimum of five years’ relevant experience in the ownership and operation of solar power plants with at least 10MW of solar energy power production and 1MWh of battery storage”.

The RFI process began on August 14 and runs until September 8.

NAD has been under the gun to streamline costs and increase income after it suffered a downgrade. It recently announced an increase in airport fees.