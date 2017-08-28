Moody’s concerned over Bank of The Bahamas

International credit ratings agency Moody’s is keeping an eye on the government’s actions regarding the outcome of Bank of The Bahamas’ (BOB) latest attempt to shed toxic assets to the tune of $166 million.

While the ratings giant spared The Bahamas another downgrade on Friday, it changed the country's outlook from stable to negative.

The negative outlook was hinged on Moody's expectation that the government will improve high debt metrics and follow through with its intended fiscal consolidation efforts.

In addition, Moody’s said the negative outlook “captures potential contingent liability risks associated with government-owned entities, like Bank of the Bahamas (BOB)”.

Moody’s continued that such entities could “materialize onto the government's balance sheet”.

“In the case of BOB, where the government is the largest shareholder, the possibility that yet another recapitalization process may be required cannot be ruled out,” Moody’s said.

“Were this to materialize, the associated fiscal costs could undermine sovereign creditworthiness if the magnitude of the support were to be material.”

Moody’s assessment on BOB comes weeks after the bank announced that $166 million would go to Bahamas Resolve Ltd., as the bank continues to try to slow its foundering.

A release from BOB revealed that the government agreed to allow the special purpose vehicle (SPV), Resolve, to acquire the $166 million in impaired commercials loans from BOB.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, former Chairman of Resolve James Smith raised concerns, however, about Moody's connection between BOB and a negative outlook.

"If the $[166] million of the toxic assets were transferred to the government from BOB, the effect of that is to immediately increase the public debt by that amount," he said.

"But the impact of it could be different, in the sense that the government could spread the note payments for a very long period of time where it does not affect the annual budget adversely.

"That's why I don't see the major connection."

The government, which is the majority shareholder in BOB, has vowed not to allow the bank to fail.