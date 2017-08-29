Government to make formal statement on China policy change soon

The government is preparing a statement on China’s shift in investment policy, Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry, Brent Symonette told Guardian Business yesterday. Meanwhile, industry sources claim Baha Mar will not be affected by the change.

When China announced its policy shift it was feared that multiple Chinese backed ventures in The Bahamas, including Baha Mar and the yet to be constructed Pointe development, could be impacted.

According to China’s new guidelines on outbound investment, a ban has been placed on the Chinese government and its entities from owning casinos. They are also restricted from property and hotel investments, which could directly impact Baha Mar, which is marketed as having the largest casinos in the Caribbean. The policy shift could also affect The Pointe, which is a yet to be constructed hotel development owned by Chinese state-operated company, China Construction America.

However, an industry source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said because Baha Mar is now owned by publicly traded, Hong kong-based company, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE), it is likely not to be affected by China’s new policy. He added that China’s policy is likely to affect future projects, and not those which are almost complete. He said the fate of The Pointe development, though, is yet to be seen.

With respect to Baha Mar, the assets are still being held by the Export/Import (EXIM) Bank of China, which raises questions about its impending sale upon completion to CTFE. However, there are rumors that this multi-billion dollar debt to EXIM might have been already settled.

Still, there are fears that Chinese ownership of the casino at Baha Mar could arise as a problem given the banning of gambling by the Chinese state as an investment option.

The Cabinet of The Bahamas was set to meet to discuss the implications of this new China policy, as up until now all matters relating to Baha Mar are being personally handled out of the office of the Prime Minister. Government could release a statement regarding China’s policy, through the office of its press secretary soon.