Moody’s pegs Bahamas’ fiscal and economic strength as ‘low’

Moody’s has assessed the Bahamas’ Fiscal strength and its economic strength as “low”, continuing to drive home government’s need to bolster and expedite fiscal reforms in the country.

On Friday, Moody’s announced that it would spare The Bahamas another downgrade but changed the country’s outlook from stable to negative while leaving the country’s credit rating at Baa3.

But the credit ratings agency rated the country’s fiscal strength as poor, due to its high debt burden “which is partially offset by moderate debt affordability, a captive domestic investor base, and a favorable maturity profile”.

“Estimated at 67.4 percent in 2015/16, the Bahamas’s debt-to-GDP (Gross Domestic Product) ratio vastly exceeds the median for Baa-rated sovereigns (46.0 percent),” Moody’s opinion said.

“In terms of the interest-to-revenue ratio, The Bahamas estimated at 13.8 percent is higher than the Baa median (8.4 percent). We have set The Bahamas' fiscal strength score at “very low (+)”, which is above the indicative score of “low (-)”, to incorporate our previous expectation of a flattening five-year debt trend.”

Moody’s pegged The Bahamas’s economic strength at “low (+)”, “reflecting the very high national income level which is offset by the economy’s small size, limited diversification and weak growth dynamics”.

Moody’s said: “GDP per capita in PPP (Purchasing Power Parity) terms was $24,555 in 2016, above the median for Baa3-Ba2 rated peers ($22,572). Tourism receipts account for around 25 percent of GDP, and, when including tourism’s indirect impact on the economy, it accounts for about half of total output and close to 60% of total employment.

“In terms of growth performance, we estimate that The Bahamas will have contracted on average by -0.3 percent in 2013-17F, the slowest growth track record for sovereigns rated in the Baa range and below the 2.7 percent Baa-median.”

The country has suffered a stagnant economy for the past four years and might not see real growth in the near-term.