Moody’s expects Bahamas to slash spending by 4 percent

Moody's has set the bar for the government to reduce spending by almost four percent in the upcoming fiscal years, but former governor of the Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) James Smith said that task may be "difficult".

The ratings giant spared The Bahamas another downgrade and maintained the country's Baa3 rating on Friday.

But Moody's review indicated that the government's performance to implement its fiscal consolidation efforts would be under a keen eye and could also determine the fate of the country's Baa3 credit rating.

"We expect annual financing needs to decrease to some four percent of GDP in the coming years, if government efforts prove successful in reducing the fiscal deficit," said Moody's.

Speaking with Guardian Business recently, Smith explained why that could be a hard accomplishment for the government.

"It is difficult because a lot of government expenditure is sort of baked in debt (health, education)...and you are doing that against a growing population,” Smith said.

"The demands of the demographics are exacerbated by the youthfulness. I think more than 50 percent of the population is under 25-years-old.

"Normal operations are very costly."

However, Smith said that reducing financial needs could be "achieved" but it would probably come at a "huge social cost", which he added would "create other problems".

"The key in my view is to find ways and means to increasing economic growth, reducing unemployment, and growing your way out of the problem," he said.

The Bahamian economy, however, has not grown in the past four years.

Moody's warned that, "Downward ratings pressure would also emerge if economic growth were to under perform relative to government expectations, negatively impacting revenues and overall fiscal metrics."

Smith noted that from Moody's point-of-view, "there are no real signs in the short term" of real economic growth despite the opening of the Baha Mar property.

Moody's also placed the performance of Baha Mar on watch with the expectation that it would help to improve the country's fiscal condition.

"The Bahamas economy has performed poorly over the past five years," said Moody's.

"The opening of Baha Mar and other tourism-related projects will likely support higher growth over the coming years.

"However, if the economy under performs relative to official expectations, this would likely weigh on fiscal deficit outcomes and, consequently, prospects for the stabilization of government debt ratios."