Bahamas to log Bahamians living abroad into a skills bank

The Bahamas is developing a definitive skills bank that will be comprised of Bahamians living abroad, the government’s press secretary, Anthony Newbold, said yesterday, revealing that the Free National Movement government is preparing itself to bring this country’s citizens back home to help build the nation.

Newbold said Prime Minister Hubert Minnis is preparing to go to Atlanta to inspect government’s offices there and will hold a reception for Bahamians living in that city. He said the aim of the reception is to get Bahamians registered and logged into a skills bank so that when foreign companies domiciled in The Bahamas advertise for roles they would traditionally look to an expatriate worker to fill, Bahamians can be contacted to apply for those positions.

“He (the prime minister) will hold a reception for Bahamians in the area and register as many of them as possible for our skills bank to be expanded to include citizens outside the country,” said Newbold.

“So that, for example, when a foreign investor comes to The Bahamas and asks for certain skills and experience... they will have the experience and will likely qualify for the same benefits.”

Newbold said government hopes that any firm that would hire a Bahamian living abroad, bringing the individual back to The Bahamas for work, would offer the same benefits that would be afforded a foreigner, such as relocation costs, children’s school fees and transportation expenses, with the only difference being the lack of a need for a work permit.

The existence of an extensive skills bank that advertises a pool of Bahamians could save foreign firms thousands of dollars per year in permit fees.

While Newbold was unsure just how each Bahamian consultate across the world would reach out to citizens, he said the job will be undertaken by them.

“The important thing is it will increase our skills bank, so we know what’s out there,” he said.

“Wherever The Bahamas has a consulate, it will happen – Atlanta, New York, London.

“We will sustain a definitive push to make sure we know where they are and why they are not home. There are lots of jobs here that foreigners hold and we have people who work in Brussels... Spain... Let’s find out where they are.”

Newbold said the prime minster is eager to get Bahamians back to their country “because we have a lot of work to do”.