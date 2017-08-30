BCCEC still waiting on final VAT rules

The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) expressed concerns yesterday that some value-added tax (VAT) rules have not been finalized to date, urging government to take a closer look at the 7.5 percent tax that was implemented nearly two years ago.

The chamber’s comments came days after international credit ratings agency Moody’s announced its decision to spare The Bahamas’ Baa3 credit rating from another downgrade, but changed the country’s outlook from stable to negative.

The BCCEC suggested that since Moody’s will now be observing the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts, it is time to further tighten the tax regime.

Notwithstanding that VAT still requires more fine tuning, the BCCEC lauded the government’s move to improve measures to collect outstanding real property and business license taxes

“As it relates to tax management matters, we commend the government on its improved measures to collect outstanding real property and business license taxes,” said the BCCEC in a press statement.

“The government implemented a very aggressive strategy that seemed to have been working.

“The Minnis administration is continuing the trend of aggressively pursuing outstanding tax collections while also considering ways to reduce government debt and expenditure.”

However, the BCCEC pointed out that issues such as payments of outstanding VAT refunds to VAT registrants remain “outstanding”.

“While we agree that the tax revenue for the government has improved significantly, we are still concerned over that fact that the VAT rules have not been finalized and in some instances are not in line with international best practices,” the BCCEC stated.

“There are still many items that remain outstanding on the agenda concerning VAT… such as the enactment and enforcement of the Fiscal Responsibilities Rules and the Freedom of Information Act.”

On the solution front, the BCCEC suggested that further resources be invested in the area of tax enforcement and compliance to “mitigate the opportunity and activities of tax fraud” and to “reduce the occurrences of activities in the informal economy”.

“Once there is efficient enforcement of the rule of law, then there will also be greater revenue streams to the government, which will lessen the pressure on government to impose any new or increased taxes on the private sector business community,” the BCCEC concluded.