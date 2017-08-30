China ‘likely’ to alert Bahamas if new policies affect local developments

Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Anthony Newbold suggested that if China’s shift in its investment policy were going to affect Baha Mar or other developments, China’s government would likely have let The Bahamas know.

Newbold said there is “no indication” that China’s new stance on certain foreign investments globally would affect those underway here in The Bahamas.

“If there was a problem with this new shift in China policy, I think they would have alerted the government already,” he said.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is drafting a “paper” on the new policy. Newbold could not say, however, when the paper might be released to the public, only that government ministers might have discussed it at the weekly meeting of Cabinet yesterday.

On Monday Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration Brent Symonette told Guardian Business that a statement was being prepared. Meanwhile, industry sources claimed Baha Mar would not be affected by the change, but they were less certain about The Pointe development downtown.

According to China’s new guidelines on outbound investment, a ban has been placed on the Chinese government and its entities from owning casinos. They are also restricted from property and hotel investments. This caused fear that the policy could directly impact Baha Mar, which is marketed as having the largest casino in the Caribbean.

The policy shift could also affect The Pointe, which is a planned hotel development owned by China Construction America, a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation.

The industry source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said because Baha Mar is now owned by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE), it is likely not to be affected by China’s new policy. He added that China’s policy is likely to affect future projects, and not those which are almost complete.

With respect to Baha Mar, the assets are still being held by the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of China, which raises questions about its impending sale upon completion to CTFE.