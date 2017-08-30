Date:
‘Bahamas must correct itself’
Moody’s has ‘every reason’ to downgrade country if nothing improves, says chamber CEO

  • International credit ratings agency Moody’s maintained The Bahamas’ Baa3 rating.

XIAN SMITH
Guardian Business Reporter
Published: Aug 30, 2017

CEO of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) Edison Sumner said international credit ratings agency Moody’s has “every reason” to downgrade The Bahamas’ credit rating if the country’s fiscal situation does not improve within the ratings agency’s review period.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Sumner said that the ratings giant has given The Bahamas “sufficient notice”, adding that Moody’s has set the tone in its assessment for another downgrade if there are no signs of fiscal improvement.

On Friday, Moody’s changed the country’s outlook from stable to negative but spared the Baa3 from another downgrade.

But Moody’s made it clear that a review is set in motion for the next 12 to 18 months to observe the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts.

“They have given the country, I think, every opportunity to correct itself,” said Sumner.

“They told us what we need to do to be upgraded on the list, and they also told us what we need to do to be downgraded further.”

Sumner warned that if no “appreciable movements” are made by the time of Moody’s next assessment, then the agency has “every reason” to downgrade the Baa3 rating “without any further notice”.

“They have given us sufficient notice. They have given us sufficient time, I think, to work on what we need to get corrected in our fiscal structure,” he continued.

“They have told us very clearly the things we need to do for them to consider getting back to a stable outlook.

“I think the country certainly has our marching order, and we know what it is that we need to do.

“All it requires now is having to put these initiatives to play and getting all the right partners on board to ensure that they are being done.”

Sumner pointed out that outside of meeting Moody’s fiscal expectations, the government should also look at creating avenues for real economic growth.

