Rolle: 90 percent of Bahamians have poor savings

Governor of the Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) John Rolle revealed yesterday that recent data shows that nearly 90 percent of deposit accounts held by residents in The Bahamas have less than $5,000.

The data, which is a part of Central Bank’s ongoing surveys, suggests that there is a weak savings culture among residents in The Bahamas.

While speaking at a luncheon yesterday, Rolle said that the reality of the country’s savings culture, is that most individuals “hold minimal funds” in their accounts.

Therefore, Rolle said that the regulator’s financial literacy campaign would help to underscore budgeting basics and life-long approaches to savings, investments, and retirement planning.

“Our economy would benefit tremendously from increased rates of personals savings,” he said.

“A strong savings culture would reduce the demand for foreign exchange for consumer imports and free up more foreign exchange for investment and deeper exchange control liberalization.”

Rolle also noted that it is equally important for persons to have a better understanding of personal credit and debt management.

He pointed out that the Central Bank recommends that commercial banks not provide credit above amounts that would result in a household borrowing more than 45 percent to 55 percent of their income to maintain loan payments.

Further, he explained that a debt service ratio (DSR) recognizes that households use their income to cover many other expenses but must also save for retirement.

“The DSR limit also safeguards the lender,” he continued.

“Overburdening individuals with debt increases the risk that loans will not be repaid, and financial institutions are left with losses.

“This matters when it is the public’s deposits that are ultimately being loaned out”.

Meanwhile, The Bahamas continues to be faced with a mortgage crisis.

And some commercial banks continue to experience an increase in non-performing loans while having to increase funds for provisional losses.

For instance, the Finance Corporation of Bahamas Limited (FINCO) reported earlier this month that non-performing loans increased to $122 million during the second quarter of the bank’s fiscal year.

FINCO also had to increase provisions for loan losses to $7.66 million.

With higher rates of non-performing loans, private sector lending for mortgages declined by $13.3 million for the first half of this year.