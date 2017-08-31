Don’t ‘sit around and wait’ on government contracts, warns works minister

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister told Guardian Business that the construction sector cannot “sit around and wait” for government contracts, especially given that money for these kinds of projects are released by the Ministry of Finance in tranches.

He said that while he understands that government spending is a huge stimulator of the economy, these projects could be slow to be realized in the short term.

“Everybody who deals with government understands that the Ministry of Finance releases capital funding at different rates,” he said. “It doesn't come all at once, it comes in tranches related to different projects. Every year it's the same... it doesn't change.

“Any contractor who does work with government knows there is a period when there is some inactivity with regard to providing funding. That is not unusual and it ought not be something that surprises anyone.”

The minster said that he has recently received the release of funds for “certain projects” but could not say when the projects might begin.

Bannister was responding to concerns by the construction sector that said it is facing the possibility of a slow down by the end of the year.

President of the Bahamian Contractors’ Association (BCA) Leonard Sands, told this paper recently that the sector is looking to government to tell it when it should expect to see a resurgence in public projects. There is still not a definitive answer to his question.

Sands said he realized that government is entering into tight austerity measures in order to rein in the country's out-of-control debt. However, he insisted that the BCA and the construction sector need to hear from the government.

"We are sitting waiting for clear details and timelines," he said.

According to Sands, things in the sector are not "terrible", but are slow and "there are a lot of questions that need answers".

"I don't hear the government speaking about timelines," Sands said. "Are they constrained financially? If so, they have to say something."

He said many of the programs put in place by the former government "are dead or ending" and contractors and construction workers have to find out where their next set of work is coming from.

"On the interior of the island, work is few and far between," said Sands. "We're approaching a cautious place; we're not stagnant yet."