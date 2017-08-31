Central Bank eyeing financial ombudsman

The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) is eyeing the creation of a financial ombudsman in an effort to boost financial consumer protection, Central Bank Governor John Rolle revealed yesterday.

The Office of the Financial Ombudsman (OFO) would be an independent body, which would seek to promote stronger mechanisms to handle consumer complaints.

While speaking at a luncheon yesterday, Rolle said the Central Bank “will recommend, and directly support if necessary”, the creation of the OFO.

He explained that the office would be tasked with “ensuring that consumers of financial products and services have adequate avenues to resolve disputes through an open and transparent process”.

The office would be “potentially” supported with a budget by industry regulators and the government, according to Rolle.

But OFO would be mandated to provide independent, “impartial handling of disputes” and “complaints about domestic financial services”.

The governor pointed out that the OFO would require legislative terms of reference.

“However, the Central Bank anticipates that it can serve a strong advocacy role; even in advance of any changes to the current legal framework,” said Rolle.

The OFO would also have an important role in identifying systemic issues and matters of “serious misconduct” within the financial services sector.

“In The Bahamas, we foresee the need for such an office to address consumer issues in sectors covered by the Central Bank, Insurance Commission of The Bahamas (ICB) and the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB),” Rolle added.

“We will work closely with these other regulators to promote this initiative.

“We will provide recommendations to the government on a more elaborated legal framework for consumer financial protection in the near term.”

Recently, consumers have expressed growing concerns about banking fees.

Rolle made it clear that the Central Bank “does not defend the level of fees set by banks”.

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) previously conducted a survey to find out consumer perceptions of the fees charged for banking services in The Bahamas.

Rolle said, however, that the Central Bank does not “believe that price controls on such fees will accomplish much, if those interventions ignore the structural factors into the cost, or competitiveness, of providing certain financial services”.