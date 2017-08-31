‘No waivers’

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister told Guardian Business yesterday that he has instructed his ministry not to issue waivers of any sort on projects, suggesting the Ministry of Works is completing its due diligence on The Pointe project even as China Construction America (CCA) is urging the ministry to complete its approvals.

Yesterday, it was revealed that China Construction America (CCA) pleaded in a letter that Bannister urgently assist with approvals for its downtown development, The Pointe.

Tribune Business yesterday stated that it was CCA head Daniel Liu who sent a letter to Bannister asking for his “immediate” assistance with approvals for The Pointe development.

Bannister said that he had only received the letter several days ago before seeing its contents in the newspaper, suggesting that he had yet to get back to Liu on his request.

“I don't negotiate or disrespect persons that we deal with by negotiating in the media,” said Bannister.

“When somebody indicates that they sent me a letter a few days ago and I read it in the newspapers a few days later, I become very concerned about the relationships and the manner in which that relationship is conducted.”

Bannister said that by properly going through the procedures for the issuance of approvals, his ministry is doing its job of protecting the Bahamian people.

“If someone makes an application, there is a process to go through and we have to ensure that buildings are safe and everything is compliant with code,” he said.

The minster said that while government and the economy “love large investors”, they will not be exempt from complying with the rules inherent in the system.

“We have to have a reasonable period of time to deal with anything that anyone raises, and our professionals here at the ministry do a highly commendable job at getting work out,” Bannister said.

“I’ve instructed this in relation to every project, not just The Pointe. My officers are not authorized to give waivers in relation to any projects. We’re going to do it right, and we’re going to do it right the first time. I'm not going to have it on my conscience that something could happen - some catastrophic failure some other problem - and come back and find out that it occurred because there was some waiver of some requirement.

“My officers in this ministry, I have told them in writing they are not authorized to give any waivers to anybody, no matter how big the project might be.”

The letter to Bannister was sent only days after China announced new guidelines on outbound investment. A ban has been placed on the Chinese government and its entities from owning casinos. They are also restricted from property and hotel investments. This has raised concerns that the policy could directly impact Baha Mar, which is marketed as having the largest casino in the Caribbean and The Pointe.

This latest, urgent request by CCA for approvals for The Pointe could mean that there is worry that this project might be scrapped by China.

The Bahamas government’s press secretary, Anthony Newbold, told members of the media that China would likely inform this government if it would pull the plug on any local projects.

However, it was suggested yesterday that because the China directive is to companies and not to sovereigns (countries), there is no need for the government of China to inform the government of The Bahamas.