Entrepreneur optimistic on SME growth

One local entrepreneur is convinced that “small business optimism is on the rise”, with his company taking a huge leap toward growth this year.

Khadaff Whyms launched his paving business with a single shovel, and recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with The Investment Group (TIG), a new $1 million fund designed to help facilitate small business growth in The Bahamas. TIG is a subsidiary of Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC).

Whyms, whose business is K.W. Paving, hopes to open an office with the money from TIG.

“When your business isn’t moving forward, then it’s dying,” said Whyms, who launched his K.W. Paving company as a 24-year-old, back in 2010, after years of working with his uncle.

Because new business has been on the rise for Whyms, he is convinced that “small business optimism” is also on the rise. He said he is keeping his fingers crossed the economy will grow and that it will release the chokehold on small and medium-sized enterprises over the years.

Whyms said that, when he got his start, he only employed a shovel to carry out his work. Now K.W. Paving has a fleet of dump trucks, excavators, backhoes, paving machines and heavy-duty rollers.

Today, K.W. Paving has a team of four full-time employees. Its work is comprised of approximately 40 percent government contracts through the Ministry of Works, and 60 percent private contracts. That mix, Whyms said, is essential to the success of the business. Although government provides a source of fairly large contracts, it processes payments slowly. Private jobs keep the business running with a positive cash flow.

“I had to focus in order to even stand a chance against other, more established companies who had been in the business for generations,” said Whyms. “Starting my business from the ground up has been hard. This is a big boys game. You have to be able to make sacrifices to get ahead. I’m not a quitter. I was always prepared to go the extra mile.”

In order to build his clientele, Whyms underpriced jobs just to get a foot in the door. In those times he wanted to showcase his expertise and professionalism.

“I’m hands on with every project, from start to finish; whether it’s paving roads in Albany to repairing curbs in Bain Town,” he said. “You don’t get that kind of attention from bigger companies.”

K.W. Paving initially only offered road paving and sidewalks. The business quickly branched off into trucking, heavy equipment, demolition, well drilling and trenching. Every year, the company has grown, Whyms reported.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has gone on record stating that entrepreneurial empowerment will be a major focus of his administration. Because of this, Whyms feels the time is right “to take things to the next level”.

For his part, Whyms is focused on building his business. Over the long-term, goal his goal is to establish an asphalt-producing plant. In the medium term, he wants to secure jobs on the Family Islands and eventually pursue regional and international paving opportunities.

TIG is expected to deploy $1 million among 10 to 15 firms.