Supervision analyst at the Insurance Commission of The Bahamas achieves international designation

The Insurance Commission of The Bahamas is pleased to announce that Sinèad Bethel successfully completed the associate in captive insurance (ACI) designation in July 2017. This designation, established by the International Center for Captive Insurance Education is both a challenging and comprehensive program of study for professionals working within the captive insurance industry. Successful candidates are required to complete nine online courses and three “hot topic” webinars. The ACI program has become the leading online mechanism for ensuring continued growth and development in the captive insurance industry.

Sinèad joined the Insurance Commission in 2014 as an analyst in the supervision unit. Regarding this recent accomplishment, Sinèad noted: “I am sincerely grateful to the commission for making this opportunity possible and for their continued encouragement during the process. This program has been beneficial in developing my knowledge in an industry that is steadily developing in The Bahamas. The lectures, in-depth course material and practical assignments with international counterparts provided unique and forward-thinking learning opportunities."