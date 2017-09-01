Bahamas needs to look outside China for foreign investment

In the wake of the government of China announcing new guidelines on outbound investments, President of the Bahamian Contractors’ Association (BCA) Leonard Sands indicated that the government should boost its efforts to find investors from other countries and not get “comfortable” with China being its first pick with foreign investment.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Sands said that China’s new policy announcement could have a “rippling effect” on small island economies such as The Bahamas.

However, in a statement sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, the government said it is of the view that the new policy would have “no impact” on Chinese investments in The Bahamas since these were already “approved developments”.

Chinese investments in The Bahamas include the national stadium, Baha Mar, the construction of The Pointe and the purchase of the downtown British Colonial Hilton – all major components of the nation’s tourism product.

However, a recent ban has been placed on the Chinese government and its entities from owning casinos. They are also restricted from property and hotel investments.

Sands said, “This investment news is not terrible, but it does suggest that there is a shifting in China that will impact countries around the world, where they have invested significant sums of money in the types of projects mentioned.”

He also pointed out that China is a “dominant player” in investments within The Bahamas.

Sands urged that, with China now clamping down on its investment policy, the government should look “harder” at other countries for investments.

“Let’s now double our efforts in looking again at partners that we have done business with from almost the inception of this country, such as America,” said Sands.

“Let’s look at governments in Europe that we have never really went after for foreign direct investments.

“Let’s have our eyes wide open and talk to other people and see what other opportunities exist out there, rather than just being comfortable with [China] being the only option we have been using for the past six years.”

Sands added that The Bahamas is still the best place to invest, and that investors can gain a profitable return.

“This is a great place to invest, if you have the right product,” he contended.