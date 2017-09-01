Ministry of Foreign Affairs: No current FDI impact from new China policy

The Bahamas government is confident that the government of China will not scrap The Pointe development after China has shifted its policy on state-run companies engaging in certain investments, because it is an “approved development”.

The Pointe project falls squarely within the parameters of China’s new Overseas Investment Policy.

Yesterday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement assuring Bahamians that China’s new policy would not affect ongoing projects in The Bahamas.

“With specific reference to investments in The Bahamas, such as The Pointe project, the government is of the view that the new policy will have no impact, as such investments were approved developments,” the ministry said.

“The Bahamas is confident that its ongoing excellent relations with China will continue and be further strengthened in the years to come, and that any future investments will continue to meet the standards deemed acceptable to all.”

The statement outlined China’s outlawed investments, which include projects related to gambling and the sex industry, property, hotel, film, entertainment and sports. The Chinese government says these categories will now be subject to restrictions.

“The authorities have set out three categories – banned, restricted and encouraged,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministry’s release did not mention Baha Mar, whose assets are still being held by the Export-Import Bank of China, raising questions about its impending sale upon completion to Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises.

However, Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield told Guardian Business yesterday that because developments like Baha Mar and The Pointe have already been approved, they are not in danger of being axed by China.

“It is our view that this new policy does not apply to them,” he said.

“Baha Mar is said to have been sold to a company out of Hong Kong. It is our view that this policy applies to future projects, and these projects like Baha Mar and The Pointe have already been approved.”

The ministry’s release explained that China has decided that investment in the aforementioned sectors has been an "irrational" acquisition of assets; hence, the new rules were laid out and revealed in mid-August.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that China Construction America (CCA) pleaded in a letter to Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister for urgent assistance with approvals for the downtown development, The Pointe.

Tribune Business yesterday stated that it was CCA head Daniel Liu who sent a letter to Bannister asking for his “immediate” assistance with approvals for The Pointe development.

It was thought that this latest, urgent request by CCA for approvals for The Pointe could signal some worry that this project, which is a planned hotel development owned by CCA, a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation, might be scrapped by the Chinese government before the hotel’s superstructure can begin.