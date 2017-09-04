CEO confident Aliv is prepared to weather a storm

The newest mobile service provider in the country told Guardian Business that is "well-prepared" for an impending hurricane, with battery backups and generators at its transmission site in order to limited disruption to its customers’ service.

Chief Aliv Officer Damian Blackburn said Aliv continues to go through its preparation procedures and he is confident the company is prepared to weather a storm if one threatens The Bahamas.

And as of today, Hurricane Irma is threatening to strike The Bahamas by the end of the week.

Blackburn said Aliv is waiting to activate its part of any emergency plan to be enacted by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

He said until such time, Aliv will continue to communicate with its customers through text message as it has done since the plan’s implementation.

"We will communicate with customers on their own outages and disruptions of service before, during and after," Blackburn said.

Last year's Hurricane Matthew was Aliv's first test of its new system. Aliv was then only operational on New Providence and Grand Bahama.

Blackburn said since working in the field of mobile communications, he has gone through more than 30 hurricanes, noting that he and his team are well-equipped to deal with the duration and aftermath of a storm.

He added that Aliv did not have to spend an exceptional amount of money on hurricane preparations.

While Aliv's network is mostly autonomous, Blackburn said Aliv could partner with Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) at some sites if damage occurs. He said much of Aliv's service is contingent on the robustness of Cable Bahamas' fibre network.

Blackburn said the company still has to consider protecting its offices and taking care of the well-being of its team members.

Aliv's services are now on the major islands of The Bahamas and continue to grow.