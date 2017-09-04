Pinder: Spending cuts must be part of wider economic growth strategy

Economist Rupert Pinder has asserted that spending cuts being made by the government cannot be independent of opportunities for economic growth.

The Minnis administration has announced its plans to cut the expenditure of various ministries by 10 percent, institute a hiring freeze and not renew any contracts for emoluments that exceed $100,000 a year.

But concerns have been raised regarding the outcome of moves to decrease expenditure without fostering real economic growth.

"While you are introducing these cuts in public spending as a way to address the deficit and the debt problem, at the same time you have to look at ways in which you can promote economic growth," Pinder told Guardian Business yesterday.

He said in his view, economic growth can be achieved with a three-tranche approach.

Pinder said fiscal cuts would be a step toward restoring greater confidence in the economy.

In addition to fiscal management, he indicated that the country's ease of doing business could be improved to help boost economic growth.

"That should be a mechanism to help foster growth in foreign direct investment (FDI)," he said.

"We remove a lot of the bureaucracy and have quicker turnarounds in terms of the approval times for investment proposals.

"That is not to say you don't do the appropriate due diligence, but you reduce a lot of that bureaucracy.

"That, in my view, promotes growth."

Another area that requires improvement is The Bahamas' regulatory framework, according to Pinder.

"At the moment, we haven't gone very far in the creation of anti-competitive legislation," he said.

"We still have a situation where wholesale firms are also competing with businesses in the retail space.

“When you look at legislation that would correct some of those stuff, you can create more business opportunities downstream.”

Pinder also said that a lot of companies have engaged in mergers and acquisitions and that there is an "absence of due diligence" to find out whether or not they are in the best interest of competition, and by extension the interest of consumers.