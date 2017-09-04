D’Aguilar: Airbnb users might not see govt tax until mid-2018

Airbnb users might not see a tax from the government of The Bahamas until mid-2018, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar suggested yesterday.

He told Guardian Business that The Bahamas government typically does not introduce new taxes until the new budget cycle rolls around.

Government still has to decide what kind of tax it will impose on the vacation home rental sector.

Last month The Bahamas signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Airbnb that will see Bahamians who rent their homes and rooms on the site paying some sort of tax on their accommodations.

D'Aguilar said yesterday that decisions still have to be made on when the new legislation will be tabled and the MOU made public. Last week a number of people inquired about the language in the MOU signed between the government of The Bahamas and Airbnb.

While the government has yet to decide what the tax structure will be for the largely unregulated sector, value-added tax (VAT) will likely not be applicable for Airbnb providers, given that most individuals who use their homes as vacation home rentals do not meet the minimum threshold of $100,000 required to pay the 7.5 percent tax.

“Ideally it would have been the 7.5 percent VAT, but 7.5 percent VAT doesn’t work for Airbnb; the reason being is there are certain exceptions, and they like taxes that are clean and easy to collect that don’t have exceptions... It creates work for them,” D’Aguilar said last month.

“So, of course VAT exempts the first $100,000 of revenue, so that became difficult for them to ascertain exactly whether that person who is renting that house had reached that threshold or not, so they would like a straight sales tax or something like that... And we’ll have to put our thinking caps on and come up with the best way to levy that.”

Some local Airbnb users have been concerned about when they might see a change in the way they operate and charge for the rooms in their homes that they sell online.

Shawn Sullivan, public policy lead for Latin America and the Caribbean, said last month at the MOU signing that Airbnb users will likely see the prices of the stays in The Bahamas go up, but both he and D’Aguilar explained that vacationers are typically understanding of government taxes. Sullivan added that all taxes would be collected through the Airbnb site and remitted to The Bahamas government by Airbnb.

On the ownership side, owners of vacation home rentals will have to register with the Hotel Licensing Department of the Ministry of Tourism.

Small boutique hotels have been worried that platforms like Airbnb would eat away at their business. But now, government has moved to take away a small advantage from vacation homeowners who use Airbnb.

D’Aguilar noted, however, that Airbnb is a tool that has enabled Bahamians to become entrepreneurs. Sullivan said across the world Airbnb has given travelers options they have never had before.

According to statistics given by D’Aguilar, The Bahamas has 1,900 active listings on Airbnb, and guest arrivals to the properties have grown by 95 percent in the last 12 months. He added that Airbnb guests spend an average of 4.6 nights in this destination and have brought in about $8 million over the time that Bahamian properties have been listed on the platform.