Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Businesses warned against price gouging ahead of Irma
Price Control Commission to keep an eye on any increase in prices

  • A satellite image of Hurricane Irma.

XIAN SMITH
Guardian Business Reporter
xian@nasguard.com

Published: Sep 04, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

With Hurricane Irma being a potential threat to The Bahamas, businesses are being cautioned against any attempts to take advantage of consumers by price gouging.

The government issued a statement yesterday advising that price gouging and similar schemes to spike prices in the preparation for and wake of a natural disaster are considered “criminal offenses” under the terms of the Price Control Act and the regulations under that act.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has tasked the Price Control Commission to keep an eye on any increase in prices for essential items needed in preparation for the natural disaster. That monitoring by the commission is set to start “immediately".

Any suspected violations would be reported to the Office of the Attorney General.

Retailers and wholesalers have also been warned against acts of “hoarding” of items for “speculation” or “profiteering” and marking up.

The warning applies to suppliers and sellers of essential items, such as breadbasket food items, medical and prescription drug supplies, as well as hurricane preparedness items, such as plywood and nails.

The statement added that the prime minister has instructed the Price Control Commission to commence a program of strict supervision, review and monitoring of the prices being charged for the mentioned essential items.

Minnis has also "urged the commission to report any suspected violations to the Office of the Attorney General, which has, in consultation with the director of public prosecutions and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, committed to aggressively investigate any information which might indicate any of the elements of what is termed price gouging, and to act accordingly, should such evidence be found".

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links