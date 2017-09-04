Businesses warned against price gouging ahead of Irma

With Hurricane Irma being a potential threat to The Bahamas, businesses are being cautioned against any attempts to take advantage of consumers by price gouging.

The government issued a statement yesterday advising that price gouging and similar schemes to spike prices in the preparation for and wake of a natural disaster are considered “criminal offenses” under the terms of the Price Control Act and the regulations under that act.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has tasked the Price Control Commission to keep an eye on any increase in prices for essential items needed in preparation for the natural disaster. That monitoring by the commission is set to start “immediately".

Any suspected violations would be reported to the Office of the Attorney General.

Retailers and wholesalers have also been warned against acts of “hoarding” of items for “speculation” or “profiteering” and marking up.

The warning applies to suppliers and sellers of essential items, such as breadbasket food items, medical and prescription drug supplies, as well as hurricane preparedness items, such as plywood and nails.

The statement added that the prime minister has instructed the Price Control Commission to commence a program of strict supervision, review and monitoring of the prices being charged for the mentioned essential items.

Minnis has also "urged the commission to report any suspected violations to the Office of the Attorney General, which has, in consultation with the director of public prosecutions and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, committed to aggressively investigate any information which might indicate any of the elements of what is termed price gouging, and to act accordingly, should such evidence be found".