Family Islands preparing for Irma

Residents in the southern Family Islands are preparing for the possibility of Hurricane Irma coming to The Bahamas, but some business owners are not seeing the expected influx of customers in their stores.

In Inagua, a local snack shop employee told Guardian Business yesterday that there has not been a lot of customer traffic as yet, but shelves have been recently stocked with all hurricane essentials.

“We have a snack shop, so we got a big batch of groceries… so we are trying to stock up all the shelves. I put out all of our batteries to sell, but no one is shopping like that as yet,” the employee said.

A local shop owner in Exuma, Dino Duncombe, said he has not seen a steady flow of residents getting prepared for Hurricane Irma.

Duncombe, who is the owner of Min Max, said that “everybody is slowly getting ready” in Exuma.

“I know we are moving a lot of water. Persons are buying a lot of bread and canned items, which don’t have to be refrigerated,” he said.

“I don’t see a very great impact in traffic as yet.”

Duncombe said he expects customer traffic to increase by Wednesday.

“I am going to be staying open dead late in order to get some stuff done,” he added.

When asked about the level of preparedness based on previous hurricane experiences, Duncombe said residents were “absolutely not” in preparation mode as of yesterday.

“Everybody is going to wait until Wednesday or something like that to start rushing around. I can tell you that for a fact,” he said.

But residents in Long Island are apparently wasting no time when it comes to storm preparations.

Island Administrator Cleola Pinder said that residents are taking Hurricane Irma “serious”, and she has been doing groundwork to get shelters ready and members of the community involved in disaster preparedness.

“I have made contact with all of the shelter managers, so the shelters are in order,” said Pinder.

“Long Island was hit really bad two years ago with Hurricane Joaquin, so they are definitely taking it

serious.

“I have more persons interested in assisting with the disaster team.

“We have a meeting at 10 a.m. at the community center. It is an open meeting. Anybody that is prepared to volunteer can lend a helping hand and are welcomed to the meeting. It is not just for the disaster team itself.”

Pinder added that transportation is also being organized in the event that anyone has to be evacuated to the shelters.

“We already have persons coming forward to volunteer their buses and boats,” she noted.