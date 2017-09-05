Irma presents another possible blow for Grand Bahama

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson said Grand Bahamians are “painfully aware” of the impact that hurricanes like Irma could have on the island from both an economic and social standpoint.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Thompson said residents are “always concerned” when a hurricane threatens Grand Bahama. It has only been less than a year since Hurricane Matthew devastated the island.

When asked about the possible economic impact of Hurricane Irma, Thompson said, “You only need to see the effects of Hurricane Matthew and you could see what the situation could possibly be if this hurricane hits.”

Thompson also said it is “way too early” to tell what effect Hurricane Irma could have on the reopening of the Grand Lucayan hotel strip.

But he assured that residents have been taking the storm seriously.

“I am informed that they have began to take steps for the storm,” he said.

“We wanted all residents to be aware of the storm. We wanted all residents not to panic but to plan and prepare.

“We are always concerned when this kind of storm threatens Grand Bahama.

“We are all painfully aware of the kind of effect this kind of storm could have on Grand Bahama.

“The economy is important but life is even more important.

“We are all doing what we can to prepare for the storm and to make sure if it does come, that we get back up and running in the shortest possible time.”

On Sunday, an emergency meeting was held in Grand Bahama to prepare for the possibility of Hurricane Irma.

At that meeting, representatives from the police force, immigration, customs, the fire department, the Rand Memorial Hospital, local government, the Grand Bahama Power Company and representatives from the Grand Bahama Port Authority were present. Thompson explained that the purpose of the meeting was for those agencies to report on their states of readiness for Hurricane Irma

“All of those agencies reported they were in a state of readiness and they were just awaiting the call to action, and all of their protocol was in place, and that if the call is given, they would be in a position to

immediately respond,” he said.

“We are warning all residents now to prepare themselves, that includes businesses and the tourist industry.”