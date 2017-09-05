D’Aguilar: Irma will affect tourism as country enters slow season

Dionisio D’Aguilar. CHESTER ROBARDS

Published: Sep 05, 2017

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar told Guardian Business yesterday that Hurricane Irma will have a significant effect on tourism arrivals to The Bahamas, even as The Bahamas sinks into its traditionally slow season.

D’Aguilar said tourist numbers typically decline “precipitously” after the United States Labor Day holiday, which was yesterday. Notwithstanding the already slow period, he said Irma is sure to “scare people off” as they pay close attention to weather updates for the Caribbean region.

D’Aguilar said cruise lines have not yet apprised his ministry of any changes in their Bahamas routes, but he speculated that by tomorrow those cruise companies will be making informed decisions on their sailing schedules.

“Probably in the next 48 hours people will determine if they pull the trigger,” he said. “But everybody should start preparing.”

Even if tourist numbers decline after Monday, D’Aguilar warned that, for many of the resorts, even at 50 percent occupancy, there will be a lot of guests to look after in the midst of a hurricane.

Irma’s projected track up to last evening steered it south of New Providence. The country’s southern islands are preparing to get the brunt of the winds from the storm.

Yesterday Bahamasair released a statement explaining to its ticket holders that it would waive the change fees for any travellers wanting to adjust their travel itineraries because of the storm.

“Bahamasair wishes to advise the travelling public that, due to the movement of Hurricane Irma, all passengers booked to travel from Monday, September 4 through Monday, September 18 will not incur any change fees for adjustments made to travel itineraries during this period,” the airline’s statement noted.

“All services will operate as scheduled as Bahamasair continues to monitor the movement of Hurricane Irma. We will provide a further update on our operations on Wednesday, September 6, as more information becomes available.”

Chairman of Bahamasair Tommy Turnquest said the country’s national airline is in a state of readiness and has its contingency plans in place. Add comment