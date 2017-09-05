Minnis: Bahamas’ catastrophic risk insurance ‘paid up’

Government’s Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) is “paid up”, Prime Minster Dr. Hubert Minnis revealed yesterday as Hurricane Irma barrels towards The Bahamas.

The previous administration discontinued its relationship with the CCRIF. Former Prime Minister Perry Christie said his adminstration withdrew from the insurance scheme after the entity denied a claim on this country’s damages following two devastating hurricanes in two years.

Christie made the impassioned statement in his address to the United Nations Small Island Developing States (UNSIDS) Symposium earlier this year, insisting that if small countries like The Bahamas are to effectively implement promised policies connected to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), they would need access to certain resources when natural disasters strike. If those resources are denied, Christies suggested, other resources might have to be rerouted to disaster relief while those United Nations SDGs are put on hold.

Christie told the room that it made “no sense” for The Bahamas to “spend an enormous amount of money” on insurance, only to have certain “variations in determination” of wind speed and flooding cause the country to be denied access to funds for which it had paid huge premiums for nine years.

“We are not qualified, even though the impact on people and infrastructure is devastating, and so the country has to find a means to pay its way,” Christie said.

“I never ever lose an opportunity to speak to this vexing issue that faces a country like The Bahamas, and we have argued in vain that when you apply the per capita income test to The Bahamas, you are being unfair to The Bahamas insofar as our geophysical structure is concerned, and the differing stages of development of our country.

“And this is a country that is committed to the 2030 goals of the United Nations, but we have to pause and find the means to pay our way after each hurricane impact.”

However, Minnis said yesterday at a meeting of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) that his government is “a different government” and “different administration”.

The Bahamas narrowly missed a credit rating downgrade by Moody’s last week. One of the credit ratings agency’s suggestions was that The Bahamas reinstate the CCRIF.

Moody’s cited the Minnis administration’s focus on tax collections and noted the government’s belief that the deficit would decline given that the prior year was substantially impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

In a statement released by the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employer’s Confederation (BCCEC) following Moody’s opinion, the organization said it was “most unfortunate” that the former government made the decision to cancel its catastrophic insurance coverage only months before the hurricane.

“As a result, the government cancelled a known and calculated expense of an insurance premium, for an unknown expense from damages caused by Hurricane Matthew, which cost the government in excess of $150 million in capital and other expenses,” the statement noted.

“This was a revelation that was not disclosed until after that fact.”

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest told members of the media following the NEMA meeting that CCRIF could provide $35 million to The Bahamas following a catastrophic event.