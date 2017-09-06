Grand Bahama’s visitor numbers trend downward

Visitors to Grand Bahama contracted by 25 percent for the first half of the year, according to the Central Bank’s monthly economic report for July, released yesterday.

The regulator said that the tourism sector “continued to face challenges from the loss of significant hotel capacity in Grand Bahama”.

While the tourism industry performed relatively slowly for the first half of the year, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar told Guardian Business that Hurricane Irma will have a significant effect on tourism arrivals to The Bahamas, even as the country sinks into its traditionally slow season.

“Total visitor arrivals fell by two percent to 3.3 million during the first half of 2017,” the report states.

“Underlying this outcome, the high value-added air component declined by six percent… while sea passengers decreased marginally, by 0.7 percent.

“In terms of the major markets, visitors to Grand Bahama contracted by 25 percent, after 2016’s 5.5 percent falloff.

“In particular, constrained by reduced room capacity, air arrivals fell by 44.3 percent, after a 15 percent fall in the prior year, when the appreciation of the U.S. dollar negatively impacted several markets.

“Similarly, sea visitors decreased by 21.5 percent, extending the 3.6 percent loss noted a year ago.”

In addition, the report states that visitors to the Family Islands declined by 6.7 percent, however the air component strengthened by 15.2 percent.

In New Providence, sea arrivals increased by 12.8 percent.

“The growth in total visitors to New Providence firmed to 6.8 percent from 5.3 percent; however, the key air component fell by 6.5 percent, a turnaround from a four percent increase in 2016,” the report notes.