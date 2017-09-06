Bahamas’ deficit continues to rise

The Central Bank of The Bahamas’ (CBOB) Monthly Economic Report for July revealed that the country’s deficit rose by $32.9 million, an increase of 13 percent due to a $98.2 million “expansion in total expenditure”.

The CBOB’s figures for the 11 months of fiscal year 2016/2017 reveal that the country’s deficit now sits at $285.3 million, after total government expenditure ballooned to $2,104.5 million.

And the bank’s news got even more grim as it announced that all of government’s spending commitments have yet to be paid.

“Nevertheless, given the cash basis of government accounting, the recorded fiscal shortfall understates the expected final outcome that includes spending commitments that were still unpaid at the end of the review period,” the bank states in its report.

“The growth in total expenditure was driven predominantly by a $93.7 million (56.9 percent) expansion in capital spending, as hurricane-related outlays led to a $70.2 million (54.7 percent) increase in capital formation. In addition, asset acquisitions firmed by $23.6 million (64.7 percent), supported by a five-fold hike in disbursements for financial assets, and an $11.8 million (54.2 percent) rise in other ‘miscellaneous’ assets.”

The bank explained that the country’s current expenditure expanded by $42.1 million (2.3 percent) to $1,846.1 million, due to a $65.4 million (7.3 percent) rise in consumption spending, “as purchases of goods and services and personal emoluments rose by $35.9 million (12.3 percent) and by $29.5 million (4.9 percent), respectively”.

On the other hand, CBOB said transfer payments decreased by $23.3 million (2.6 percent), due in large part to the reduction in subsidies to the Ministry of Tourism. That reduction, coupled with others, amounted to $29.3 million or a 4.4 percent decline.

On a good note the bank announced that revenue gains were “anchored” by a $59.2 million (3.7 percent) expansion in tax receipts.

“Specifically, other ‘miscellaneous’ taxes strengthened by $33.3 million (9.7 percent), owing largely to a $16.9 million (16.7 percent) rise in property taxes and a $9.0 million (13.7 percent) gain in stamp taxes related to financial transactions,” the bank states.

“Similarly, international trade taxes rose by $16.2 million (3.4 percent), reflecting growth in excise and import taxes by $13.5 million (6.2 percent) and by $7.9 million (3.1 percent), respectively. Also noteworthy, buoyed by gains in payments by banks and trust companies, as well as other private firms, business and professional fees expanded by $5.2 million (3.7 percent), while other ‘unclassified’ collections grew from just under $1.0 million to $8.6 million.”

Despite the good news of rising tax receipts, value-added tax suffered a “slight offset”, with receipts decreasing by $4.3 million (0.7 percent); selective taxes on other services contracting by $1.9 million (7.1 percent) and gaming taxes declining by $2.6 million (9.7 percent).