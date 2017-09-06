Nassau Container Port readies for Hurricane Irma

CEO of Arawak Port Development Ltd. (APD) Mike Maura said the Nassau Container Port is taking the necessary precautions to prepare for Hurricane Irma. He urged all customers to collect their cargo as soon as possible.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Maura said the port started its preparations on Monday afternoon and has been encouraging the public to collect any cargo left at the port.

To accommodate the last-minute rush, Maura said the port would be open until 7 p.m. today, and the Customs Department would be supporting those times.

Maura said since the passage of Hurricane Matthew, the progress of persons coming to collect cargo has improved.

“I suspect all day today to be very busy,” he said.

“The business community has been reaching out to the shipping companies and the port to get a good sense of what the shipping schedule would be.

“Those companies would be coming in as fast as they can to get their containers.

“So it is all working well.”

Maura, however, said that one of the “greatest concerns” the port has is that people often think their cargo is safe during a hurricane.

“The fact is, we can’t control the potential surge," he explained.

“I have personally witnessed empty containers being thrown about in the air during hurricanes.

“While we are speaking to the public about collecting their cargo, we are also working with the ocean carriers to evacuate the empty containers.

"We had ships in yesterday collecting empty containers.

“Our concern with empty containers is not [only] the damage they can cause, but also the potential that a container could go into the harbor and block the channel, which could potentially disrupt cruise ship operations.”

Maura added that a contingency plan is also in place for the port. He explained that there are arrangements among shipping companies to allow Tropical Shipping, for example, to place containers on Mediterranean Shipping Company vessels in case of an emergency.